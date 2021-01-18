Search: WWW: Looking back at the most stylish characters and how they told their story through fashion

We are looking back at the show Search: WWW, and decoding how the characters expressed themselves with their unique style.

There’s lots more than meets the eye when you tune into a K drama. The history, the subplots, all the drama, and of course, the fashion! Now when it comes to fashion in K dramas, it’s not just about looking good but also conveying the personality traits, qualities and thinking of the characters. Today, we are decoding the style of characters from the show Search: WWW, and what they portrayed through their style.

Im Soo Jung as Bae Ta Mi: The leading actress of the show, who runs a tech giant search engine company, is obviously going to be very stylish. But while most of her clothes in her professional life were a range of mostly dark items layered over some more colourful pieces, several outfits of the character had hits of colour bursting under those layers. Which hinted that there may be a brighter personality hidden beneath her serious exterior.

Lee Da Hee as Cha Hyun: The style icon of the show Cha Hyun managed yet another set of outfits that exuded power and ferociousness with a fearless attitude. From her incredible statement-making jewellery and shows to even her makeup choices and the smallest of details, every intricate detail about Hyun’s style screamed lady boss.

Jeon Hye Jin as Song Ga Kyung: The undeniable pantsuit queen of the show, kept a strict and professional air about her, with her attitude and outfits, given she was the director of Unicon. While her business looks exude power and entrepreneurial values but it also showcased her mother-in-law’s deep-rooted belief of the company’s satisfaction before her own.

Jang Ki Yong as Park Mo Geon: Playing Bae Ta Mi’s love interest, Park Mo Geon stole the show as a music composer. While his wardrobe wasn’t the most powerful like his fellow employees, he did manage to charm fans and Bae Ta Mi with his boyfriend-material look. Softer colours, casual shirts and neutral palettes, he nailed the composer look with his easy style.

ALSO READ: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk starrer Start Up makes a good debut; Krystal, Jang Dong Yoon's Search records decent rating

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×