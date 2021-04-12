Searching For Sheela Trailer: Netflix dives into Ma Anand Sheela's controversial world, documents India tour

Searching for Sheela documents Ma Anand Sheela's return to India after several decades and her interactions with the media. Check out the trailer below.

Netflix India is bringing desi content more than ever and Searching For Sheela seems to be their latest offering. Slated to release later this month, the trailer for Searching For Sheela dropped today. The documentary gives us a glimpse into the life of controversial figure Ma Anand Sheela who was the spokesperson of the Osho movement in the 80s and the secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.

Searching for Sheela documents Ma Anand Sheela's return to India after several decades and her interactions with the media. From speaking to journalists Barkha Dutt, Faye D'souza and filmmaker Karan Johar, it chronicles Ma Anand Sheela's popularity and stories.

The trailer also tracks Sheela's well-known journey in the US where she pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack. From being called a 'murderer' by her own guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh to being asked why it doesn't make her angry, Searching For Sheela is deep dive into her life all these years later.

Check out the trailer of Searching For Sheela below:

Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the production house took to social media to announce the trailer release. He wrote, "Fearless, iconic, historic - few words to describe her and her journey. Presenting #SearchingForSheela, #MaAnandSheela’s journey back home."

Sharing the trailer on his own Instagram, Karan captioned it, "You've seen her, you've heard her and you've definitely heard about her. Now she's here to tell you her own story. #SearchingforSheela streaming from 22nd April, only on Netflix."

What are your thoughts on Searching For Sheela trailer?

Credits :Pinkvilla

