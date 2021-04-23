Searching For Sheela Twitter Review: Netizens have mixed feelings about Ma Sheela Anand’s documentary

Shakun Batra directorial Searching For Sheela follows the spokeswoman’s life after returning to India after 35 years. Check out what Twitteratis have to say.

After the raging success of Netflix’s 2018 documentary Wild Wild Country, the OTT platform is back with another film featuring Ma Anand Sheela. Shakun Batra's directorial Searching For Sheela documents the journey of the spokeswoman returning to India after 35 years. She was Bhagwan Rajneesh's confidant during the controversial Rajneesh movement in the USA. Netflix India’s latest documentary features Sheela coming back to the country to promote her book. Although Wild Wild Country focused on the movement as a whole, Searching For Sheela on the other hand appears to primarily be about the life of Sheela.

For the unversed, Sheela moved to Switzerland, where she purchased two nursing homes. After returning to India, The hour-long documentary briefly shows her revisiting her ancestral home in Gujarat. As one of Osho’s top disciples, Sheela’s story fascinated people from around the world and this added to the documentary’s anticipation. However, the film has received mixed responses from the audience. While some Twitteratis lauded Sheela’s lively spirit, others called it a chance for her to “put forward her redemption.” One user tweeted, “I wanted to know how a 20-something-year-old came up with the plan to build a whole new city, her upbringing, what happened to her after Osho... at the very least.”

However, another user rooted for the lady’s personality all through the film by saying, “Ma Anand Sheela is so many things but her clarity of thought and her spirit shone through. I wish her peace and freedom!”

Take a look at Searching For Sheela’s Twitter reactions:

Tried watching #SearchingForSheela & I felt I was in the middle of those cocktail parties where everyone is trying to be one-up each other. Terrible. So much scope to do more with having access to her. — SD (@SunitaDSouza_) April 22, 2021

Watching #SearchingforSheela on #Netflix. So far, the show is seeking empathy for Sheela, but as a 4th generation Oregonian, I don't know if I can... — Kara Betzer Cones (@KaraBetzerCones) April 22, 2021

I was so interested in watching #SearchingForSheela but what a disappointment that the questioning especially from young crowd at the dinner party was so shamefully uninformed and shoddily directed. Why waste time including such foolish scenes @Dharmatic_ — urvrates10 (@urvrates10) April 22, 2021

#SearchingForSheela leaves you curious about her life post #Osho How did she manage to pull herself together after prison and start her care homes in Switzerland 30 years ago? And why Swiss? This piece answers the questions that the docu doesn't. https://t.co/CuIwnV1szP — Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) April 22, 2021

I enjoyed watching #SearchingForSheela precisely because it didn't answer all the questions. #MaAnandSheela proves that the true journey of healing is an inward journey which cannot (and should not) be based on repeating what, why and how the past was formed but on letting go. — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) April 22, 2021

I was as disappointed as #MaAnandSheela with the questions in #SearchingForSheela. I wanted to know how a 20-something year old came up with the plan to build a whole new city, her upbringing, what happened to her after Osho... at the very least — Sanika (@SanikaLimaye) April 22, 2021

