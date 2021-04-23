  1. Home
Searching For Sheela Twitter Review: Netizens have mixed feelings about Ma Sheela Anand’s documentary

Shakun Batra directorial Searching For Sheela follows the spokeswoman’s life after returning to India after 35 years. Check out what Twitteratis have to say.
After the raging success of Netflix’s 2018 documentary Wild Wild Country, the OTT platform is back with another film featuring Ma Anand Sheela. Shakun Batra's directorial Searching For Sheela documents the journey of the spokeswoman returning to India after 35 years. She was Bhagwan Rajneesh's confidant during the controversial Rajneesh movement in the USA. Netflix India’s latest documentary features Sheela coming back to the country to promote her book. Although Wild Wild Country focused on the movement as a whole, Searching For Sheela on the other hand appears to primarily be about the life of Sheela.

For the unversed, Sheela moved to Switzerland, where she purchased two nursing homes. After returning to India, The hour-long documentary briefly shows her revisiting her ancestral home in Gujarat. As one of Osho’s top disciples, Sheela’s story fascinated people from around the world and this added to the documentary’s anticipation. However, the film has received mixed responses from the audience. While some Twitteratis lauded Sheela’s lively spirit, others called it a chance for her to “put forward her redemption.”  One user tweeted, “I wanted to know how a 20-something-year-old came up with the plan to build a whole new city, her upbringing, what happened to her after Osho... at the very least.”

However, another user rooted for the lady’s personality all through the film by saying, “Ma Anand Sheela is so many things but her clarity of thought and her spirit shone through. I wish her peace and freedom!”

Take a look at Searching For Sheela’s Twitter reactions:

