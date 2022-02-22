Season 2 of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ to begin filming this year?

On February 21, a media outlet released that production company Studio Dragon announced that season two of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ is aiming to start production this year. Reportedly, a source from the production company confirmed, "We are preparing for the drama 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' with the goal of filming this year," adding, "The casting, broadcast timing, and platform have not yet been confirmed."

Previously, tvN had confirmed in February 2020, that the second season of the series is aiming to film in the second half of that year. However, Studio Dragon stated in June 2020, that due to COVID-19, the production schedule was up in the air.

The writers from season one of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’, Kim Young Hyun and Park Sang Yeon, will reportedly be taking charge of the script again for season two, while director Kim Kwang Sik, who directed the movie ‘The Great Battle’, will be helming season two of the epic fantasy series.

Season one of ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ was a big-budget series, regarded as the first Korean ancient fantasy drama. Taking place during the Bronze Age and loosely based on the story of Dangun, the founder of the first Korean Kingdom of Gojoseon, the series revolves around a mythical land called ‘Arth’ and the inhabitants of the ancient city of ‘Arthdal’, as they contend with power struggles and different hardships.

Airing from June to September 2019 on tvN and Netflix, ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ saw actors Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Bin in leading roles. Attention is currently focused on whether the star-studded cast will make a return in season two.

