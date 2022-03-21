Sebastian Stan admits he was 'okay' going nude in Pam & Tommy: Didn't even think twice about it

Sebastian Stan's nude moments in the Hulu drama Pam & Tommy gave an eye-opening view. Stan played Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the biographical series, with Lily James as Lee's ex-wife Pamela Anderson. The show follows their relationship from their initial encounter through the huge sex tape controversy that shook the mid-90s.

However, when THR interviewed Sebastian Stan about the latest crop of pop culture productions that have incorporated male full-frontal nudity, he revealed his thoughts on his naked moments in Pam & Tommy. He believes "women must have had to do it for so long, and now it's almost like, OK, it's our time now." He believes it's OK as long as it's "not salacious."

Sebastian said as per Screenrant, [I don’t] even think twice about it. I feel that women have to have had to do it for so long, and now, it’s almost like, well, OK, it’s our turn now. [I’ll do it] if it’s not salacious and not purely for grabbing-attention purposes. As long as it’s being approached from a conversational point of view, where everyone agrees on what it is and we’re all on the same page, then I think it is OK."

Meanwhile, Stan is most known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for portraying Captain America's buddy Bucky Barnes, who eventually becomes the brainwashed Winter Soldier. He's been a part of the Marvel universe since 2011, most recently as a co-lead in last year's Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, now that Pam & Tommy is finished and there is no need for a second season since they covered the complete true-life tale, the actor should be able to find another project that will allow him to channel that same passion.

