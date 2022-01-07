Sebastian Stan OPENS UP about his 'really wild' transformation into Tommy Lee for upcoming series Pam & Tommy

Sebastian Stan will play the renowned rocker Tommy Lee in the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, and the actor has spoken up about his 'really wild' transformation. Stan, 39, and co-actress Lily James, 32, play the Motley Crue drummer and his Baywatch star wife, who married in 1995 after only 96 hours of dating.

Stan was promoting his new film The 355, which hits cinemas on Friday, when he chatted with Entertainment Tonight about the series, which recently released a new teaser and poster. The eight-episode series will follow their memorable relationship and the sex video they produced while on vacation in 1995, which was stolen from their house and released on the internet. However, Stan was happy to congratulate his 'very best hair and makeup team,' whom he simply described as 'killing it' in his transformation into Tommy Lee.

"They deserve whatever awards that are given. We couldn't have done it without them," Stan added as per Entertainment Tonight. He noted that nailing down the mid-1990s aesthetic in the clothing for these characters was a "wild process." "I think it took two hours for myself and then three hours for Lily almost every morning," Stan said.

He also added that was all before working, "a 12-hour day and it just definitely gets interesting by the end." Meanwhile, Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, who Lee claimed in his book The Dirt was working at his house when he discovered the tape and sold it. The first three episodes of the series will premiere on February 2, with the remaining five episodes airing weekly on Hulu.

ALSO READ:Sebastian Stan QUIPS why he hasn't watched Spider-Man: No Way Home yet: I don't like to support Tom Holland