‘The Second Husband’ star Cha Seo Won & B1A4’s Gongchan to lead the new webtoon based BL drama

Cha Seo Won and Gongchan appear as the main characters of 'Unintentional Love Story’ which is dramatized based on the popular cartoon of the same name by writer Phoebe. It is a heart-warming, trust-recovering romance that tells the story of two people who fall in love for real in a relationship that started with a lie.

First of all, Cha Seo Won takes on the role of Yoon Tae Joon, a genius potter who has disappeared as if he was deleted from the world. Yoon Tae Joon is a character who seems naive at first because he doesn't talk much, but he has a kind heart. At the same time, he is a charming man whose toughness pops out at the same time.

Gongchan then takes on the role of Ji Won Young, an employee of the general affairs department of a large corporation, who must win the heart of the president's favorite artist, Yoon Tae Joon, in order to return to work. Ji Won Young is a 'nuclear person' who has a bright nature and likes to help someone, so there are always people around. Then, as he suddenly faces the risk of resigning, he meets Yoon Tae Joon.

'Unintentional Love Story' by author Phoebe, the original author, is a cartoon published by Daewon CI Co., Ltd. It is a work that swept both online and offline, receiving high loyalty from the core fan base and hot love from various generations. In the midst of this, the two main characters who will draw the 'love story' in 'Unintentional Love Story' were revealed. In 2022, Cha Seo-won (as Yoon Tae Joon) and Gongchan (Ji Won Young), who have proven their presence as an actor, are the most notable actors in 2022.

