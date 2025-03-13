Second Signal first teaser OUT: 'The transmissions will start again' in Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong starrer

After years of speculation and anticipation, the highly acclaimed thriller Signal is finally making its long-awaited comeback with a brand-new season. On March 12, 2025, tvN thrilled fans by unveiling the first official teaser for The Second Signal, marking the much-anticipated continuation of the 2016 hit drama. With the return of the original cast, an intense storyline, and the supernatural walkie-talkie that defies time, Season 2 is sure to impress audiences once again.

The newly-released teaser begins with an ominous close-up shot of the supernatural walkie-talkie, its static-filled screen flickering to life as a voice from the past emerges. The tension rises as viewers hear the unmistakable voice of Detective Lee Jae Han, played by Jo Jin Woong, a detective who mysteriously disappeared in Season 1 after uncovering the truth behind several long-buried cases. "Detective Park Hae Young? This is Lee Jae Han," he said in the teaser.

The moment sends shivers down the spine, leaving fans questioning what has happened since Lee Jae Han’s last transmission and whether he has finally found a way to communicate once again. The teaser closes with the words: “The transmissions will start again.”

One of the most exciting confirmations is the original lead cast which will be reprising their roles. The returning actors include: Kim Hye Soo as Cha Soo Hyun, Jo Jin Woong as Lee Jae Han and Lee Je Hoon as Park Hae Young. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, expectations are high for new mysteries, higher stakes, and more heart-wrenching emotional conflicts.

Originally released in 2016, Signal became a cultural phenomenon, widely regarded as one of the best Korean dramas of all time. The series masterfully blended elements of fantasy, crime, and suspense, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its unpredictable twists and emotionally charged storytelling.

The first season followed a criminal profiler, a veteran detective, and a cold-case investigator who uncovered hidden truths from the past by using a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects them across time. Their investigations led to shocking discoveries, corrupt cover-ups, and emotional dilemmas as they tried to alter history without facing unintended consequences. Due to its immense popularity, fans have been eagerly awaiting a sequel for nearly a decade. Despite years of uncertainty, rumors, and hopeful speculations, tvN has finally confirmed that the wait is over.

Furthermore, The Second Signal is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026. Though it is still some time away, the mere confirmation of its return has already reignited excitement among K-drama enthusiasts worldwide.