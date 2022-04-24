Secret Garden’s Ha Ji Won to return to the drama scene after 2 years alongside Kang Ha Neul & Youn Yuh Jung?

According to a broadcasting official on April 22nd, Ha Ji Won was offered the role of Se Yeon, the female lead in KBS 2TV's new drama 'A Tree Dies On Their Feet' and confirmed her appearance. It is a story about a man who plays the role of a grandson as a last wish of an elderly grandmother from North Korea.

Ja Geum Soon (Youn Yuh Jung) is a woman born in 1930 in North Korea. She escapes to South Korea during wartimes and is separated from her husband and child. While waiting for her family, she establishes Hotel Nakwon, a hotel chain in South Korea. Jae Heon (Kang Ha Neul) is an unknown theatre actor who acts as Geum Soon’s grandson Moon Sung in order to fulfil her wish.

Previously the role was offered to Son Ye Jin of ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘Thirty Nine’ fame but it seems Ha Ji Won may be the final female lead for the new KBS2TV slice of life drama.

Ha Ji Won is a South Korean actress. She is best known for the historical dramas ‘Damo’ (2003), ‘Hwang Jini’ (2006), and ‘Empress Ki’ (2013), as well as the melodrama Something Happened in Bali (2004), the romantic comedy series ‘Secret Garden’ (2010), ‘The King 2 Hearts’ (2012) and the medical drama ‘Hospital Ship’ (2017).

She has starred in several films and television series, and is one of South Korea's most sought after and critically acclaimed actresses, particularly known for her versatility in pulling off roles in various genres such as action, comedy, horror, drama, sports and medical.

