The secret’s out: GOT7’s Jay B IS the mysterious new artist of H1GHR MUSIC; releases teaser for new single

The Jaebeom bros just made 2021 a whole lot better for fans! Tap to read more.

We can only imagine the energy that would emanate from the collaboration of two Jaebeoms, GOT7’s Jay B (Lim Jaebeom) and the CEO of H1GHR MUSIC, Jay Park (Park Jaebeom)! There were already speculations about Jay B selecting H1GHR MUSIC as his agency, especially after the latter dropped a mysterious sci-fi inspired teaser announcing a new artist on board.

On May 11, many fans must already be going, ‘I was right’ as H1GHR MUSIC announced a new artist, with incredible swag! It wasn’t just an announcement of the artist, but also a new single release reveal! The video is all levels of power and swag as we first see the glowing triangle of the H1GHR MUSIC logo and then a person walking through what seems like a desert. We then see the same person’s hand and a huge heart beating on top, and a guy on a motorcycle in similar terrain. He zooms past the ruins and rough turfs and stops at a place.

The biker removes his helmet only to be revealed as GOT7’s leader Jay B! The last shot is probably the most meaningful as the triangle logo is now glowing and is also in the sky, like a UFO and puts a spotlight on Jay B, who starts walking towards it, signifying his entry!

Watch the amazing announcement trailer below:

However, that’s not all! In their announcement tweet, they’ve also revealed that Jay B will be releasing a new single on May 15 and have marked today as "D-3". Talk about killing two birds with one stone! H1GHR MUSIC is an international hip hop and R&B record label founded by Korean-American artist Jay Park with Cha Cha Malone. Jay Park is known to defy boundaries and bridge the gap between Korean and American hip hop artists. It’ll be exciting to see what this partnership entails!

Jay B even posted the video on his account revealing this exciting announcement. He said that even though he's happy, he's also nervous. He said that he'll work hard to show a better side of him and bring better things to the table of H1GHR MUSIC. He even expressed his gratitude towards his fans and also apologised to reporter(s) who he might have said that he wasn't signing with H1GHR MUSIC, that he indeed was with crying emojis. Here's the post:

Check out some fan reactions below:

jayb : are you gonna end like this

jay park : im celebrity, i have schedule too

lol i can't with jay park@JAYBUMAOM @JAYBDEF___

JAY B GO H1GHR Music #제이비_고하이어 #JAYB_GoH1ghr @JAYBDEF___ pic.twitter.com/AYYEllR6Yt — tyra (@tyra_batrisyiaa) May 11, 2021

How excited are you for this collaboration? Let us know below!

Credits :H1GHR MUSIC

Share your comment ×