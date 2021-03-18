From Secretary Kim to Healer: Here's how you can nail two opposite styles just like Park Min Young

The actress’ various drama avatars are nothing less than fashion icons for us. Ace her character looks with our fashion guide.

The 35-year-old actress Park Min Young has been playing with the hearts of her fans for ages. Every role, every style is pulled off flawlessly by the talented What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? actress. To top all of that, she nowhere looks close to even being 30! When it comes to acing office looks or a casual-journalist look, look no further, Park Min Young’s our girl!

Formal/Office look:

Make Pastels your BFF.

Bright pink or bright yellow may look too loud or Maroon may look too dark, but pastels never go wrong. They’re not too bright and they’re definitely not dull. Pair your pink, yellow, orange, blue pastel blouses or tops with a white, off white or nude high waisted skirts. For skirts, you can choose your own winner - a bit flow-y or body-shaping.

Make a style statement with your tops.

If you want to be fashionable but not an all-out show-off, Ms. Kim’s wardrobe is the perfect answer. Her signature front bow, long sleeves and pastel tops are great for any formal event. Although the bows are supposed to be tied in the front, Ms. Kim chooses to leave them open - and that is completely up to your discretion. If they’re with some styled sleeves, then it’s just a cherry on the top!

Casual/Comfy look:

Scarfs are more stylish than you think.

Printed scarves have the charm of fairy lights wrapped around a Christmas tree. They’re not really necessary, but the tree looks way more prettier with them. So is the case with Scarves! Wrap a single-colored or a printed scarf contrasting your outfits colors and you’re good to go!

Don a lightweight overcoat.

Overcoats are like the aesthetic visuals of good home-cooked food in KDramas - they go with every genre or style of the show. Whether you’re wearing loose pants with a Tshirt or high-waisted jeans, a light nude shaded overcoat (preferable with sweater paws) over some colors never does any harm! We all know how India’s weather can be, however, if you wear a beanie matching the color of your coat, you’re all set!

Having Park Min Young’s looks aren’t that easy, but they’re not that difficult either!

What are your favourite Park Min Young outfits? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :Bon Factory Worldwide

