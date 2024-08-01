SECRET’s Jun Hyosung in talks for first film lead role in Bound to be a Devil, based on real-life Busan case; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of assault.

Jun Hyosung is reportedly gearing up to take on her first film lead role in her 15-year-long career since debuting with the girl group SECRET. As per recent reports, the actress has been offered to headline the upcoming true crime-based film Bound to be a Devil (literal title). The story will revolve around a real-life notorious case that took place in Busan, South Korea.

On August 1, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Jun Hyosung has been offered to play the lead role in the upcoming true crime-based film Bound to be a Devil. In response to the report, the actress’ current agency Alien Company said, “It is true that she has received a casting offer and is currently positively reviewing it”.

If the actress confirms her appearance, this will mark her first lead role in a film since her debut in the entertainment industry with girl group SECRET. In Bound to be a Devil, she has been approached to play a victim’s character, which is different than any of her previous roles in Celebrity, Memorist, and more works.

The upcoming film Bound to be a Devil is based on a notorious crime that earned the moniker Busan roundhouse kick case. Occurred on May 22, 2022, and the case shook the nation after it came to light.

This shocking true crime incident unfolded at the victim’s (referred to as B) apartment in Busanjin District. A man in his 30s, identified as Lee followed and attacked victim B. At the entrance of her apartment, he knocked her down with a roundhouse kick and kept stocking until she lost consciousness. It was reported that there was no prior relationship between the assailant and B.

The crime grabbed the public attention when the CCTV footage was released, where the man was seen dragging the woman’s senseless body to a blind spot. Lee was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Attention is on how Bound to be a Devil will unfold this jolting true crime narrative. Notably, the actual victim will also reportedly take part in the making process, raising anticipation for the film.

Meanwhile, the work is being helmed by director Lim Young Jae, known for Yellow Dog, I Can Only See, Black Hand, and more.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest support, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

