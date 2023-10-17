Security guards faces accusations of RACISM at M! Countdown in Paris

The claims of racism towards Asians during the M! Countdown show held in Paris, France have come to light. The on-site video showcasing security men manhandling a supposedly Asian concertgoer is now going viral on social media. The video has indeed raised eyebrows for many and once again, arguments and worries about racism aimed against Asians in the Western region are raging on the internet. The video in concern was taken during the M! Countdown in Paris. Read on to know the full incident.

Security guards accused of racism against Asians at a K-pop concert in Paris

On October 15, a video showing many security personnel abusing a fan before pinning them down and later escorting them out of the location went viral. The video is said to be taken at M! Countdown in France held in Paris La Defense Arena on the same day. Among the crowd of approximately 22,000 concertgoers, several have claimed that the security personnel exhibited heightened hostility, particularly toward Asians. The security personnel refused to stop removing the Asian attendees despite objections from certain audience members. What’s even more surprising was to witness the concert go in full swing despite such commotion at the venue.

Racism incident in the spotlight at M! Countdown in Paris

The incident unfolded when a few Asian concertgoers took out their camera for recording. Security personnel allegedly overlooked Western attendees with cameras at the venue and singled out Asian attendees for bag checks stating that it was against concert regulation. A few at the venue even claimed that those in charge of security acted brutally, on the verge of turning to violence. The behavior offended many Asians present at the venue leading to an enraged behavior from both the parties.

In response, the staff were later recorded saying that in contrast to other fans who were using their mobile phones for recording, the person in question was carrying a professional long-range DSLR which was totally against the concert's rules and regulations. They claimed that a few attendees had acted violently toward the security personnel, leaving them with nail bites on their hands.

More about M! Countdown in Paris

The Mnet television program M Countdown presents the newest and most popular musical acts live on stage. It is one of the biggest and most popular K-pop concerts. Regarding the incident that unfolded, Mnet stated that they are still investigating the situation after hearing both the parties. The organization also mentioned the no DSLR policy at the concert as mentioned on the official platforms. For the unversed, the event featured special performances by K-pop groups including Ateez, NCT Dream, ZeroBaseOne, EL7Z UP, and Treasure.

