SEE Day6's Young K suffocated & trapped during an apocalypse in new 'Guard You' MV teaser

DAY6 member Young K released the first music video teaser for the title song 'Guard You’ a day before their solo debut. In the teaser, Young K sings to the end even in the extreme situation where the city is covered in flames. His appearance, who roars and does not yield to the collapsing external environment, is combined with the lyrics of "I won't ever let you cry" to convey a special emotional line to the viewers. The title song 'Guard You’ is a song of promise to the one you love, saying, "Even if everything about me breaks, I will protect you."

Young K will release his first mini-album 'Eternal' on the 6th and make his solo debut. Prior to this, at 0 o'clock on the 5th, the MV teaser for the title song 'I'll hold you till the end' was posted on the official SNS channel and the atmosphere heated up. The EMO hip-hop rhythm adds rock sound to the explosive sensibility, and the lyrics written by Young K make the listener realize clearly the 'strength that seems to be on my side' and his pure sincerity.

Young K talks about 'human Kang Young-hyun ' and 'artist Young K' through his first solo album to be released after 6 years of debut. Inspired by his real name, Kang Young-hyun, he named his new album as an English word meaning 'forever'. Debuting as a band DAY6 in September 2015, he has boasted of his outstanding vocal and instrumental skills, as well as his outstanding lyricism and composing skills.

Young K's 1st mini album 'Eternal' will be released on September 6th at 2:30 pm IST. At 1:30 pm IST, an hour before the release, 'Young K 1st Solo Album Studio Live' will be held on Naver V LIVE (V Live) and the official YouTube channel.

