See Season 2 Ep 1-3 Twitter Review: Fans hail Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista’s action packed scenes as unmissable

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are at loggerheads again, as Momoa’s Baba Voss has to fight it out with Bautista’s Edo Voss in the new season of See. Jason’s Baba has the responsibility to save his daughter Haniwa, played by Nesta Cooper, who is chained inside the eldest Voss brother’s dungeons. The first three episodes of the season have gory sequences which take you back to your Game of Thrones’ days and the rawness of that series feels alive in this one as well.

While fans are totally swept off their feet because of the two handsome leads Momoa and Bautista, many have shared their take on how the series has been very well shot, with magical landscapes, and larger-than-life characters. Momoa's fans have been too busy to praise their king, and Bautista fans are absolutely satisfied with his action-packed scenes.

One fan claimed that the ‘epicness’ of the show has returned with Season 2. “This exercise in epicness has returned and I am here for it!! This is my favourite Jason Momoa role!! Strong cast, in which Alfre Woodard shines brightly, as does @SylviaHoeks! Oh btw, the fight scenes are brutal!,” tweeted the user. Another fan claimed Jason Momoa to be a ‘beast’ in the gory action sequences of the series.

Another fan termed the series as a ‘fun’ watch. “Dave and Jason, this should be fun,” tweeted the user. A fan who didn’t watch the show before has decided to binge-watch it for the first time ever. “Absolutely loving #See with Jason Momoa. Glad I started watching it just before season 2 comes out. Possibly finally a good replacement for that Game of Thrones shaped hole,” they tweeted.

If you want to read the full review of the three episodes from See Season 2, head on to the ‘ALSO READ’ section below.

Check out some of the fans’ tweets:

#SEE S2 on AppleTV is out, Jason Momoa is a busy man. — leto (@john_alot) August 27, 2021

Today season 2 of #SEE starts on @AppleTV — Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista together on the screen. As nature intended. — Gina (@ginahasnoname) August 27, 2021

This exercise in epicness has returned and I am here for it!! This is my favourite Jason Momoa role!! Strong cast, in which Alfre Woodard shines brightly, as does @SylviaHoeks! Oh btw, the fight scenes are brutal! #seeseason2 #see pic.twitter.com/Z7zIriUbNU — Fabian Thomas (@fabianmthomas) August 27, 2021

God! I cant believe its finally back on .. @SEEofficial #SeeSeason2 jason momoa is a beast — Jose L. Junior (@t00namiii) August 27, 2021

Dave and Jason, this should be fun #SeeSeason2 — Judith (@Unbotheredtiti) August 27, 2021

Absolutely loving #See with Jason Momoa. Glad I started watching it just before season 2 comes out. Possibly finally a good replacement for that Game of Thrones shaped hole — (@the_funkhouse) August 27, 2021

ALSO READ: See Season 2 Ep 1-3 Review: Gory action between Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista's Voss brothers takes center stage