See season 2 teaser: Dave Bautista comes as General Edo Voss alongside Jason Momoa; HERE’s the release date

Season 2 sees a grudge arc between Baba Voss and his brother Edo Voss played by Dave Bautista.

The post-apocalyptic series on Apple has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming second season and it is visually stunning. As shown in the first season, the series is set in a world 200 years ahead of today where humans have lost the ability to see, their eyesight against a battle with a deadly virus. This supreme change in humankind has reversed the course of history and forced people to live as they did in the pre-historic era. Losing eyesight has forced humans to evolve in the way they conduct survival activities like interacting, building, and hunting.

The main plot occurs when Jason Momoa’s character Baba Voss, who is the leader of the Alkanny tribe becomes a father to twins who have eyesight. A father’s quest begins to protect his children from the other clans as the children become the prime suspect for an upcoming battle. Dave Bautista debuts in the second season as General Edo Voss, who is Baba’s brother and has now kidnapped his daughter Haniwa played by Nesta Cooper in order to satisfy his grudge against him. The scale and scope of the teaser are gigantic with some fine aerial shots depicting the state of the world within the realm of the series.

Check out the teaser:

The second season will see an epic face-off between the two brothers as Baba Voss sets his foot on the conquest to find Haniwa. According to a report in Deadline, it was recently announced that Apple has renewed the series of a third season even before the premiere of the second. Reportedly both seasons went under production together and are currently being shot. The second season will debut on Apple’s streaming platform on August 27.

Also Read| Jason Momoa’s highly anticipated show See CONFIRMED for S3 before S2 premiere

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×