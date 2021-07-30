See Season 2 Trailer Released: Jason Momoa battles it out with Dave Bautista to safeguard humanity

Apple TV’s action-packed drama series See has just released its Season 2 trailer starring Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, with Alfre Woodard as Paris. For starters, Baba Voss has been depicted struggling to reunite with his family, while the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic are set to wage a war against each other, largely fueled by Trivantian general Edo Voss, whose hatred for Baba has drifted their family further apart.

“Sight will return,” Bautista declares in the trailer. The 2 minutes and 10 seconds clip shows Baba, his wife, played by Hera Hilmer, their children, played by Archie Madekwe, and Nesta Cooper being pulled to the forefront of conflict. The new season will also focus on Queen Kane’s pregnancy with a sighted child. The second season of the post-apocalyptic series promises pulse-pounding action between Momoa’s Baba and Bautista’s Edo, as the two brothers choose opposite paths, with one waging a cruel war against ‘sight’, and the other, fighting his way through to reunite with his family and escape the treacherous politics. Written by Steven Knight, the second season will elaborate on the state of the world 200 years later, when humans have lost the sense of sight completely.

Check out the trailer here:

The second season of the action-packed See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. See is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The second season of See is slated to release on Apple TV+ on August 24. For the unversed, the first season is also available on the same streaming platform.

