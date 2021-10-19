SEE Yoon Kye Sang and Go Ah Sung’s relationship takes many forms in ‘Crime Puzzle’ new stills

The production team of olleh tv x Seezn's original 'Crime Puzzle', which will be released for the first time on October 29th (Friday), has released a still cut that captures the polarity change between Han Seung Min (Yoon Kye Sang) and Yoo Hee (Go Ah Sung). The world's sweetest lovers and colleagues, their fates are changed as a murderer and a detective, and an endless confrontation begins.

'Crime Puzzle' is a thriller in pursuit of the truth of criminal psychologist Han Seung Min, who confessed to murder, and detective Yoo Hee, who digs the background of the case as her ex-lover and investigator in charge. The story of Han Seung Min, who is imprisoned in prison, and Yoo Hee's pursuit of a mysterious murder case, and the closely intertwined two-track story create extreme suspense.

In the published photos, Yoon Kye Sang and Go Ah Sung perfectly portrayed the extreme changes of Han Seung Min and Yoo Hee. Han Seung Min and Yoo Hee, who were colleagues and lovers who trusted and depended on each other, are always together in their own private space at the scene of the incident. The charisma of a professional is felt in the sharp eyes of criminal psychologist Han Seung Min and detective Yoo Hee looking around the scene.

However, their relationship is 180 degrees different. Han Seung Min's confession that he murdered his lover Yoo Hee's father shattered happiness. Two people sitting face to face in the prison's reception room, where even the coolness of the prison. A suffocating tension flows between Han Seung Min, who has subsided coldly, and Yoo Hee, who persistently pursues the truth.

Olleh tv x Seezn's original 'Crime Puzzle', which consists of a total of 10 episodes, meets with viewers twice every Friday. Episodes 1 and 2 will be released for the first time on Olleh TV and online video service Seezn on October 29th (Fri), and will also be broadcast on SKY channel at 10:30 pm KST every Monday and Tuesday from November 1.

