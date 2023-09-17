'See you in 2025': BTS' SUGA bids goodbye ahead of military enlistment; Jin, J-Hope drop supportive messages

On the day of his enlistment date announcement BTS' SUGA turned on Weverse live broadcast to catch up with fans. The singer spoke to the fans and received supportive messages in return. Not only the fans but also Jin and J-Hope sent words of encouragement to their fellow BTS member SUGA. Read below to know what happened.

BTS' SUGA's goodbye live video

On September 17, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement informing the fans regarding the singer's mandatory military service enlistment date. They said that the member will begin his service on September 22. Soon after a couple of hours, the Haegum singer turned on the Weverse live broadcast after almost a month since his after-concert live video in August. He said that he had come to greet the fans and to remind them about the promise they had made to him. As fans were worried about the singer, "Everyone, there is no need to cry, you know we have promised to see each other in 2025, right? It's unfortunate that I will be able to do anything with you all for the next two years. But we still have a promise… 2025".

He assured fans with his soft and calming tone before bidding farewell. He also said that he would not be able to Suchwita but fans can look forward to it as he has recorded many episodes for the future.

Jin and J-Hope's supportive messages to SUGA

J-Hope and Jin were seen commenting on the D-DAY singer's live video session. J-Hope commented, "I'm watching the live show before I give my phone back". He went on to compliment SUGA's new haircut saying that it looked really good on him. After this Jin's comment also popped up and it was J-Hope, he said, "I was texting J-Hope and I was wondering where did he go, here he is". The Arson singer started live while Jin added, "Yoongi (SUGA), You are so cool, cheer up, I am supporting you". Jin revealed that he and J-Hope were talking about SUGA in the messages and wished him a safe journey. He also said, "We are always rooting for you, cheer up, you can do this!".

