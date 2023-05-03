See You In My 19th Life 1st Poster OUT: Shin Hye Sun stands in front of the carousel looking for Ahn Bo Hyun

Shin Hye Sun stars as the woman with an extraordinary skill of remembering all of her past lives in the upcoming tvN drama ‘See You In My 19th Life’, alongside the male lead played by Ahn Bo Hyun. On May 3, the first teaser poster for the awaited K-drama was shared with the fans with actress Shin Hye Sun’s character Ban Ji Eum’s look revealed for the first time.

See You In My 19th Life poster

The new visuals in the form of a moving poster show Shin Hye Sun standing in front of a stable carousel under a beautiful skyline covered in pastel colors. Dressed in a fitted suit, she is stagnant as numbers move over her head, displaying the many lives she has lived so far in the reflection in the water below her. Soon after she enters her 18th life the lights on the carousel turn on and a message of ‘The 19th life, I’m heading towards you once again”. She stands at the point between her two lives, one as Yoon Joo Won (18th life) and the current one as Ban Ji Eum (19th life).

About 'See You In My 19th Life'

The K-drama brings together the stories of Shin Hye Sun’s character’s past lives which she miraculously remembers all of. After collecting memories of almost 1000 years and entering her 19th chance at living, she becomes Ban Ji Eum, trying to meet up with the people from her past life when she was Yoon Joo Won, who tragically died due to an accident.

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun plays the role of Moon Seo Ha who is very wary of people after being left alone by someone in his childhood. He comes across a girl named Ban Ji Eum in his adulthood who catches him off guard. He is good friends with Ha Do Yoon (Ahn Dong Goo) who is also his secretary and has come from a different background from Moon Seo Ha but feels close to him. Yoon Cho Won, played by Ha Yoon Kyung, tries to become happy after losing her sister in their younger days, finding similarities between Ban Ji Eum and her late sibling.

‘See You In My 19th Life’ is set to premiere in June.



