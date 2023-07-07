See You in My 19th Life: Ahn Bo Hyun to sing emotional OST called I'll Hug Your Past for K-drama

Ahn Bo Hyun will be singing the 4th OST for his currently airing K-drama See You in My 19th Life. Ahn Bo Hyun plays the lead role of Moon Seo Ah alongside Shin Hye Sun in tvN's See You in My 19th Life. Hyun will be singing one of the OSTs of the drama. The song was hinted at the very end of episode 6, which will be released on July 9 at 6 pm KST on streaming platforms.

*SPOILER ALERT*

Ahn Bo Hyun's OST 'I'll Hug Your Past'

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun will drop the 4th OST for See You in My 19th Life on July 9. I'll Hug Your Past is a lyrical message written by Moon Seo Ah to Ban Ji Eum played by Shin Hye Sun. Ban Ji Eum is a soul that has lived over 3000 years, she has been reincarnated in 19 lives and remembers all about her past lives. Ban Ji Eum falls in love with Moon Seo Ah in the 18th life and tries to pursue him in the 19th one. This song has been written to show the transitions in the emotions of characters which induces excitement in the viewers.

I'll Hug Your Past is a gift to Shin Hye Sun's character Ban Ji Eum by Ahn Bo Hyun's character Moon Seo Ah, and a sudden surprise for the viewers and fans. As Ahn Bo Hyun got immersed in his character and he showed his love for the drama by even singing the OST by himself. According to reports, Ahn Bo Hyun will be releasing a soul-stirring song that will move the hearts of the viewers.

Ahn Bo Hyun's character in See You in My 19th Life

Ahn Bo Hyun played the character of Moon Seo Ah, who is the chaebol of MI Group. Moon Seo Ah ends up losing his first love in an accident that leaves him with a lifetime of trauma. His life takes a turn when he meets Ban Ji Eum in her 19th Life.

