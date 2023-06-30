See You in My 19th Life premieres in India; Recap of first four episodes starring Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun

Name: See You in My 19th Life

Premiere date: 17 June 2023 (29 June 2023 in India)

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, Ahn Dong Goo

Director: Lee Na Jung

Writer: Choi Young Lim

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

See You in My 19th Life plot

After a long wait, See You in My 19th Life was made available to its Indian viewers on Netflix on June 29 with the release of the first four episodes of the show. With this, fans can now catch up to the rest of the world in terms of the content consumed on the series so far. The story follows a woman named Ban Ji Eum, played by Shin Hye Sun, who is able to remember all of her past lives. After reincarnating for another time, making it her 19th life, she wishes to meet the people from her most recent one, going on a search to find the boy who captured her heart. Meanwhile, Moon Seo Ha, played by Ahn Bo Hyun, has grown up to become wary of people. He holds scarring memories from his childhood which affect his present as he comes across a woman who reminds her of someone once dear to him. The two take on a cautious path full of nostalgia and romance.

Initial opinion of See You in My 19th Life

Shin Hye Sun as Ban Ji Eum is chaos in human form as she takes matters by the horn across all her lives. Having reincarnated 18 times, she has the know how of survival and ends up saving herself yet another time as she is born in an abusive household. Running away from her family dynamic she meets her niece from her past life and convinces her to take her in, growing up as the elder person of her new house, being addressed as ‘Uncle’ by a middle aged lady. It all seems a lot to take in at first as multiple scenarios and lifetimes are flipped through. However, once Ban Ji Eum meets Ahn Bo Hyun’s Moon Seo Ha who takes on the role of a confused and guarded young man, things get more streamlined.

Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun’s acting

Netizens have been voicing their mixed opinions on the show and especially Shin Hye Sun’s character who is portrayed as nothing short of an ambitious, swindler at times, we think if not for her cheerful and all-accepting on screen personality, this would have been a difficult role to pull off. Ahn Bo Hyun is indeed the obvious pick for most people thanks to his emotion-inducing acting, we would surely hand the torch to the lady for her embodiment of so many different lifetimes in one.

Expectations for See You in My 19th Life

As we plan on tuning in with the viewers every week henceforth, we await more craziness from the oddball and developing relationship between the two leads. It is surely a concept we have been awaiting to see on our screens for a long time and the two experienced, versatile actors seem to have a lot going on. Meanwhile, the characters of Ha Yoon Kyung as Yoon Cho Won and Ahn Dong Goo as Ha Do Yoon have not piqued our interest so far but we’re hopeful for a change in the coming days.



