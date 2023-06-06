See You In My 19th Life: Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun are opposites in every way in highlight trailer

On June 5, the highlight video for tvN's new Saturday drama "See You In My 19th Life," which premieres on June 17 for the first time, was made available. In light of the webtoon of a similar name by Lee Hye, the show follows Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun), a lady who recalls her previous existences and Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun) who can't fail to remember his ongoing life's injuries that he actually carries with him. However, they are able to radically alter one another's lives as soon as they meet.

The highlight trailer:

The love story of Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun), who lives through the 19th round of life through repeated reincarnations, and Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun), a special relationship she met in the 18th life, was captured in the highlight video, which immediately raised the expectations of potential viewers. Ban Ji Eum, who is currently in the 19th life, has lived and died 18 times, including as an Arab alchemist, a flamenco dancer, and a warrior during the age of passion. Ban Ji Eum reunites with Moon Seo Ha, whom she had previously met in a previous life when she was Yoon Joo Won (Kim Sia), just as she is getting sick and tired of life and death. After experiencing the deaths of his mother (Lee Bo Young) and his first love Yoon Joo Won at the same time, Moon Seo Ha said to himself, “People who should have been loved all their life died because of me. That's why I must never be happy," and it was clear that he had shut the door to the outside world for a very long time.

See You In My 19th Life:

In the second half of the video, Yoon Cho Won (Ha Yoon Kyung), Ban Ji Eun's younger sister from a previous life, gives a glimpse of her as a romantic rival, and Ha Do Yoon (An Dong Gu) closely observes Yoon Cho Won's relationship with his best friend Mun Seo Ha, revealing the direction of the relationship between the four of them.

