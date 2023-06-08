See You In My 19th Life: Shin Hye Sun brings her talent from past lives in hilarious final trailer; Watch

The last trailer of tvN's new Saturday show See You in My 19th Life, which will be communicated interestingly on June 17th, has been delivered. See You in My 19th Life, featuring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun, is based on the well known webtoon of creator Lee Hye. A sentimental fantasy show follows the tragically missing sweethearts. The love story of Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun), who lives her 19th life through repeated reincarnations, and Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun), who is a special person she met in her 18th life, is captured in the trailer.

The trailer:

The delivered video began with, "I realize that I was different to others when I was 9 years of age." It begins by providing insight into Ban Ji Eum's reincarnation story, in which she recalls her previous existence. Ban Ji Eum, who is in her nineteenth life, is an individual who has encountered life multiple times, including as a flamenco artist, a fighter and a Middle Easterner chemist. Right when she is tired of the challenging redundancy of life and demise, Ban Ji Eum meets 'again' with Moon Seo Ha, whom she met in her past life as Yoon Joo Won (played by Kim Sia). Moon Seo Ha said that the people who should have lived died because of him, so he must never be happy, blaming himself for a long time since he closed the door to the world, after suffering the deaths of his mother, Lee Bo Young, and his first love, Yoon Joo Won.

Shin Hye Sun as Ban Ji Eum:

The trailer shows how Ban Ji Eum uses the talents from her previous lives to live through her 19th life like her flamenco dancing and fighting skills of a warrior. As Moon Seo Ha sees her in her prime, he is enamored by her and does not know what draws him to her. As they spend some more time together, he remembers Yoon Joo Won. The drama will be available on Netflix worldwide.

