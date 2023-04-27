See You in My 19th Life starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun to premiere in June

'See You in My 19th Life' is an upcoming South Korean television series that has already garnered much attention thanks to its star-studded cast, including ‘Mr. Queen’ star Shin Hye Sun, ‘Yumi’s Cells’ actor Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Ahn Dong Goo. The show is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, which was written by Lee Hey and published on Naver. The series follows the story of a woman who has the ability to travel back in time and relive her life, but with different choices and outcomes.

See You in My 19th Life to premiere in June

The highly anticipated show is set to debut in June 2023 and will air on tvN's weekend time slot, giving viewers the opportunity to enjoy the series on Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the show will be available for streaming on Netflix in select regions, allowing fans all over the world to enjoy the captivating story and talented cast.

'See You in My 19th Life' promises to be a unique and thrilling addition to the television landscape, offering viewers a fresh perspective on the concept of time travel and alternate realities. Fans of the original webtoon are eagerly awaiting the release of the series, and it is sure to attract a new generation of fans as well. Be sure to mark your calendars for this exciting new show, which is sure to be a must-watch for fans of Korean dramas and science fiction alike.

See You in My 19th Life: Synopsis

Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun) is a girl who has been living through reincarnation for almost a millennium, experiencing countless lives and retaining memories from each one. However, tragedy strikes in her eighteenth life when it is abruptly cut short by an unforeseen accident. Despite the challenges she faces, Ban Ji Eum refuses to give up and decides to seek out the man from her previous life in her nineteenth reincarnation.

Ha Do Yoon on the other hand is a character in the drama who serves as Moon Seo Ha's (Ahn Bo Hyun) secretary and best friend from childhood. Despite their vastly different backgrounds, Ha Do Yoon feels a deep connection to his friend and employer.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun to lead fantasy drama; Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Ha Yoon Kyung joins