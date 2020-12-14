Seeing smells and superhuman strength: 5 superpowers from Korean dramas that we wish we had

One of the most popular genres of Korean dramas is fantasy/supernatural. How cool would it be to have some of the superpowers featured in these K-Dramas?

Korean dramas are taking over the world and one good reason for that is the incredible variety of these dramas and their genres. One of the most popular genres of Korean dramas is the fantasy or supernatural genre. With myriad myths and tales of mythology in the Korean culture, supernatural dramas become even more popular because they aid in creating the right environment and a popular one too, for spreading the Korean culture worldwide.

However, sometimes, Korean dramas incorporate superpowers in their dramas in such a unique way that it almost feels natural. From superhuman strength to perfect memory, you name it and some K-Drama probably has it! Oftentimes, the powers are given such convincing background stories that one might even think that such powers really exist or can be developed with hard work and focus!

Here are 5 of our favourite Korean drama superpowers that we wish we had:

Psychometry

Psychometry, as can be seen from the K-Drama He is Psychometric starring GOT7’s Jinyoung and Shin Ye Eun, is the power to read an object or human’s past just by touching them.

Superhuman strength

Passed down over generations, Do Bong Soon’s superhuman strength in Strong Girl Do Bong Soon is truly enviable.

Seeing Smells

A Girl Who Sees Smells tells the story of a young woman who wakes up from a trauma induced coma to find out that one of her eyes has turned green and she now has the ability to sees smells as visible colours.

Time Travel

Like in the popular K-Drama Tomorrow With You where a young man turns back time to marry a woman who will change his future, we too would like to possess such abilities.

Goblin’s magic

Goblin can make gold out of thin air in the mega-hit K-Drama Goblin. Even though it sounds selfish but such power in real life wouldn’t be a bad thing!

What do you think of these superpowers? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×