Seema Khan on nepotism: Talent has to speak, actors from big families haven't made it including my own husband

In a recent interview, Seema Khan said talent always comes first and hailing from filmi families doesn't always do the trick. Read on to know more.
6894 reads Mumbai
Seema Khan along with her besties Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor entertained Indian audiences as well as many across the globe with their panache and interesting anecdotes in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Seema Khan opened up about the raging debate of nepotism that gripped the Hindi film industry last year.  

She said that talent always comes first and hailing from filmi families doesn't always do the trick. Seema also gave an example of her husband Sohail Khan who has acted in a few films. "Talent has to speak. We have actors in the industry, who’ve hailed from big families, who haven’t made it, including my own husband. Nepotism doesn’t mean you’re going to make it. At the end of the day, you’ve to be sincere, keep trying. It applies to every field in life. That’s the mantra I go by too, and told my son as well, whatever he does." 

Speaking about her time on the show (FLOBW), Seema said, "When I decided to do this show, I was sure that whatever I do, I’ll do 100 per cent and won’t make anything up. I’m not an actress and have never faced the camera in my life. It was definitely a little daunting. The only thing was I wasn’t going to be insensitive to anyone," she said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Seema Khan (@seemakhan76)

“I will just say this much, because it’s out there, that whatever you see in the show, is the absolute truth. It is what it is, that’s all I want to say about that," Seema added.

Credits :Hindustan Times

