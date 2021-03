Select your favourite props from these BTS music videos and we'll tell you who your bias is!

Does your preferences subconsciously get influenced by your bias? Take this quiz to find out if we can guess your bias based on your likes!

Even though one is an OT7 stan, one will always have their bias as a member. And hey, we don’t judge! (Unless, you go around spewing hate towards other members!) But, do you know what’s more fun? Having somebody guess your bias! Especially with your preferences! Do you know that we get influenced by the people we love in the smallest of ways? And that that becomes noticeable after a point of time? Well, it does!

If you catch yourself squinting your eyes even though you don’t wear glasses, if you catch yourself giving flying kisses and getting all shy later, or google ‘buy black bucket hats’, well, you’re in deep the BTS-fandom! Let’s take a fun quiz where you just have to select whether you like something or not, and we’ll tell you who your bias is, based on those preferences!

Ready? Get, set go!

Which member did you get? Let us know in the comments section below!

Credits :Big Hit Entertainment

