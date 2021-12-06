If we could describe our immense love for BTS' discography and videography, we would probably end up writing many bestsellers' editions! BTS' music videos are a phenomenon in itself, and over the years with the creation of the Bangtan Universe, there are many easter eggs hidden in for ARMYs to decipher.

BTS' enchanting tracks 'Black Swan', 'Fake Love', 'Blood, Sweat and Tears', 'Epilogue: Young Forever', 'Save Me' and 'Spring Day' are some of BTS' most defining music videos. They are beautiful, crafted to perfection and tug at your heartstrings like no other song. The amount of hard work, effort and blood, sweat and tears (literally) that goes into making every music video, is nothing short of a masterpiece!

Select your favourite things from these BTS music videos and we'll tell you who your bias is! Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz and find out now!

Take the quiz below:

