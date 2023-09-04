Selena Gomez enjoys Inter Miami vs LAFC game post Beyonce concert, shares meme of herself featuring Tyga after Blanket joke went viral

Selena Gomez surely knows how to have a blast. The pop star was spotted enjoying a Beyonce concert hours ago and she followed it up by being an expressive spectator at the Inter Miami vs. LAFC game. The 31-year-old even shared pictures from the match, including another meme picture of herself after the blanket photo went viral on the Internet.

Selena Gomez enjoys Inter Miami vs LAFC game post Beyonce concert

Lionel Messi led his team to a 3-1 victory at the match held at the BMO stadium in Los Angeles. The game took place on Sunday, August 3, and it was a star-studded event with celebrities from Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry, LeBron James, Tobey Maguire, Will Ferrell, and Gerard Buttler making an appearance. The former Disney star joined in after enjoying Beyonce's Renaissance tour concert with her friends and family.

David Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and her half-sister Gracie attended the show with her, and after vibing at the concert, she left to enjoy the match in action. Gomez, who recently released her new song Single Soon, took to her Instagram stories to share the inside scoop. First, she posted a mirror selfie of her casual look for the night. The singer paired a halter-neck top with baggy jeans and white sneakers. She styled her hair in a slicked-back bun.

On her left arm, she sported an arm cast from having broken her hand after tripping recently. Her next story was a low-angle stadium selfie with her sister Gracie. Gomez pouted as the 10-year-old took a goofy picture. The Only Murders in the Building actress then shared a picture of her shocked expression from when Messi missed out on a goal due to LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy. Gomez was wide-eyed and surprised to witness that moment.

Selena Gomez shares shocked meme ft. Tyga after viral Blanket joke

She wasn't alone as rapper Tyga, who was also featured in the image, was also left shell-shocked. The hip-hop artist stood a row ahead of her as they watched the interesting game of soccer. To her left, in the same row was Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña who was equally as shocked by the miss. Meanwhile, the image has also gone viral just like her previous image in a blanket became a meme and was massively enjoyed by netizens on the Internet.

In the video clip of the moment posted by the Major League Soccer official account, the commentators can be heard saying, "Selena Gomez can't believe what her eyes just told her." While the actress, Maridueña, and Tyga were shocked, her sister Gracie was busy recording it on her phone. Soccer fans around the world had a blast watching the power-packed match and witnessing several stars in the stadium watching the game.

