Selena Gomez says 'So ready for this' as Only Murders in the Building gets renewed for Season 2

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin starrer show Only Muders in the Building has been renewed for a second season. The news was confirmed by Gomez herself in her Instagram story as she revealed her excitement for the same saying "So ready for this." The Hulu show received a positive response for its first season which released in August.

Much like Gomez herself, we bet fans are also going to be thrilled to learn that Only Murders in the Building is getting another season. The show managed to capture a strange demographic of the audience with not only millennial fans of Selena but also Steve Martin and Martin Short fans getting hooked to the show.

The first season of the series followed the three lead characters of Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) coming together to solve a real-life crime incident that takes place in the building. This trio of true-crime podcast fans, find themselves living the adventure as they try to put their minds together to solve a crime.

Check out Selena Gomez's post here:

From the show's promotional events as well as all the BTS footage shared by Gomez on her Instagram, it has been evident that the lead cast of the show has gotten along very well. The show also remains special for Selena considering it marks her return to the TV after first starting out as a Disney star on shows such as Wizards of Waverly Place.

While fans are certainly going to be thrilled about the second season, Selenators are also wondering if this will now put the singer's musical career on hold for some time.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Selena Gomez slays in TWO stunning outfits for Only Murders in the Building's New York promotions