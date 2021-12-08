Selena Gomez's music you listen to will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

If you love music or K-pop in general, it's unlikely that you haven't heard of BLACKPINK. The band alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are not only amazing singers and style stars but also pop culture icons. From collaborating with Selena Gomez to performing at Coachella 2018 as the first all-girl Korean band to take the stage of the music festival, they have aced it all.

Today, we’re helping you determine which BLACKPINK alum is your true personality match. Scroll down and take the quiz below to find out!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ