Selena Gomez's sister Grace dons Taylor Swift T-shirt on their dinner date

Selena Gomez, who is always seen hanging out with her sister Grace, was recently spotted dining with her younger half-sister Gracie Elliot Teefey at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

But what actually caught the spotlight was when the nine-year-old was seen wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt from her Eras Tour as she was being escorted out of a restaurant by her sister, Selena Gomez.

While Selena Gomez served her look by sporting a black t-shirt underneath a fur-lined button-up jacket, she then complimented her leather boots with a similar pair of cropped black trousers.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's friendship

The actress and the singer have been friends for many years, and the former even attended one of the singer's performances earlier this month. The Era Tour star previously 'had a thing' with her rumored lover Zayn Malik.

The singer and Swift, 33, have maintained a close bond. It was reported that on April 1, Gomez brought Grace to Eras tour stop in Arlington, Texas.

People claim that during the performance, the love story singer gifted the actress' half-sister one of her hats. According to reports, in response, Gracie gave the singer a friendship bracelet, which was recorded as an adorable gesture.

Selena Gomez is on the run, as she will be seen on the screen.

Gomez recently revealed that the third season of Only Murders in the Building's filming is now complete. Since the series' debut in August 2021, the actress has played Mabel Mora.

Martin Short and Steve Martin, who play Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, respectively, also appear in the mystery-comedy series which will air by the end of summer.