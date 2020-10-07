Selena: The Series: Netflix CONFIRMS release date while dropping new trailer of the biographical show; Watch

Netflix has finally confirmed that Selena: The Series will have a December release on the streaming platform, along with a new teaser trailer. Scroll down to watch it.

Selena Quintanilla is coming to Netflix this December! The series about the icon titled Selena: The Series, will be a biographical drama about the beloved Tejano singer. Christian Serratos will play the late singer, who was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, just days before her 24th birthday. The Netflix series is said to depict her childhood and rapid rise to fame, in addition to the difficult choices she and her family had to make for her music career.

Netflix confirmed the news today by releasing a teaser trailer for Selena: The Series, announcing its premiere on the streaming platform on December 4. The black-and-white teaser shows Selena on stage singing the song Como La Flor, with narration from her father Abraham Quintanilla (Ricardo Chavira) playing in the background. “Do you trust your father? If you keep practising, it’s all gonna pay off. Just watch,” he says. “And when I see you on that stage, I still see the six-year-old girl singing in our backyard.”

Every legend begins with a dream Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) arrives December 4th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/2yVevJSvAA — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) October 6, 2020

Fellow cast members are Madison Taylor Baez as a young Selena, Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella Quintanilla, Gabriel Cavarria as her brother A.B. Quintanilla and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette Quintanilla. The rest of the cast includes Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Pena, Carlos Alfredo Jr., Paul Rodriguez, Erika Buenfil, David Fernandez Jr and more.

In case you're not familiar, Selena has been called one of the most famous Mexican American entertainers of all time and is known as the Queen of Tejano music. Her album Selena Live! won a Grammy in 1994, and her posthumous album Dreaming of You debuted on top of the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first Latin artist to do so. In 1997, Jennifer Lopez played the singer in the biographical drama film Selena, earning her breakout role.

