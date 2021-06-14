  1. Home
Self Producing Idols SEVENTEEN back at it again; Drop tracklist for comeback album Your Choice

The album ‘Your Choice’ packs members’ active participation. Check out the tracklist for SEVENTEEN’s comeback album here.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2021 11:35 am
SEVENTEEN's S.COUPS and JOSHUA 'OTHER SIDE' version concept photo for 'Your Choice' SEVENTEEN's 'Your Choice' concept photo OTHER SIDE version feat. S.COUPS and Joshua
The ‘self-producing’ group is back at it again! With their upcoming album ‘Your Choice’, they once again prove their label to be true. CARATs only have to wait for a few more days to reel in the incredible music SEVENTEEN is going to release. After mesmerizing concept teasers, the group released their tracklist for ‘Your Choice’ and it is plastered with the members’ names written in the credits of every song! 

 

‘Your Choice’ is the group’s 8th mini-album and will consist of seven tracks. Interestingly, two songs are noted as ‘Performance Team’ and ‘Vocal Team’, which raises curiosity for the album even more. The tracks include Heaven’s Cloud, title track Ready to love, Anyone, GAM3 BOI, Wave and Same Dream Same Mind Same Night.

 

Out of the seven tracks, WOOZI is credited for the lyrics and composition of six tracks while leader S.COUPS has participated in writing four songs. Dino, Mingyu, THE 8, Hoshi, Jun and Vernon have also been credited as lyricists for four songs. The title track Ready to love has members WOOZI, S.COUPS, Mingyu, the famous BUMZU and the HYBE CEO Bang Si Hyuk (“hitman” bang) also credited as lyricists! “hitman” bang also took part in the arrangement and composition of the song. The song Wave is labelled as ‘Performance Team’ and Same Dream, Same Mind, Same Night as ‘Vocal Team’.

 

Check out the tracklist of ‘Your Choice’ below: 

 

 

 

Fans will have to wait and see what surprise the team performances hold. Don’t miss the Highlight Medley that is scheduled to release today at June 15, 12 AM KST (June 14, 8:30 PM IST).

 

SEVENTEEN’s highly-awaited 8th mini-album will release on June 18, 6 PM KST. (June 18, 2:30 PM IST).

 

Also Read: GIVEAWAY ALERT: Win a golden ticket to LOONA’s exclusive 2 night virtual fan meet and concert

 

Which song are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

 

Credits :seventeen twitter

