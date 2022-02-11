Semantic Error Character Teaser: Watch Park Seo Ham and DONGKIZ’s Jaechan lock horns at every given moment

WATCHA's original drama 'Semantic Error', which will be released on February 16th is a story about Kom Gong and the introverted Cho Sang Woo (Park Jae Chan) and his perfectly woven daily life. It depicts the campus romance of the design that appeared like an error and Jang Jae Young (Park Seo Ham), the extroverted and popular guy. It is receiving a lot of attention as a dramatized version of 'Semantic Error', a drama that has exploded in popularity with web novels, webtoons, and animations.

One of the reasons why 'Semantic Error' is so popular is the charm of the characters. In particular, the characteristics of the two protagonists, Jang Jae Young and Cho Sang Woo , who are completely different from each other, and the unique relationship that is formed by them are considered to be the only characteristics of 'Semantic Error'. In the midst of this, the character trailer for 'Semantic Error', which shows the characteristics of Jang Jae Young and Cho Sang Woo, who have been loved by so many people, was released on February 7th. First of all, the trailer for Cho Sang Woo's character begins with his routine of starting the day with gymnastics. Cho Sang Woo, an engineering student who is known for being ‘blunt, but blunt and smart’ is an ISTJ, a principled person, who tells the truth at every given point and keeps his appointments thoroughly. He tries to stay away from Jae Young, who keeps interrupting his routine, but in the last part of the trailer, his mind is covered with thoughts of him and he sighs.

On the other hand, in the character trailer, Jang Jae Young knows that he is good, and he is expressed as a confident ENFP who does whatever he wants to do. He says that every day has become more enjoyable thanks to Cho Sang Woo, and he persistently follows him. Even though Cho Sang Woo said, “He was a great psycho,” he responded with a smirk, saying, “I hear those words a lot.” The image of Jang Jae Young, who was such a self-centered person, taking care of Cho Sang Woo, who does what he did not do because of him, decorates the end of the trailer and adds to the expectations.

