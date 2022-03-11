Semantic Error Review: 5 captivating aspects that made the bite sized BL drama stand out from others

Semantic Error is a 2022 Korean BL (Boys’ Love) webtoon based drama starring rookie actors Park Seoham and DONGKIZ’s Jaechan in the main roles as Jang Jaeyoung and Chu Sang Woo respectively. Due to a series of misunderstandings, the two end up hating each other and go to lengths to annoy each other but their true feelings begin to surface and as they say hate and love is separated by a thin line.

Compared to other Korean BL dramas, the chemistry shared by the leads is palpable and thanks to their amazing acting skills, the 8 episodes felt way too small to contain their love story. Let’s take a look at some of the unique aspects of the widely loved drama:-

Enemies to lovers trope done beautifully

Many BLs across languages choose the ‘enemies to lovers’ trope to explain the budding chemistry and love story between the leads but ‘Semantic Error’ managed to display the electrifying personalities of Jaeyoung and Sang Woo in the best way possible. From their first meeting to their continuous back-and-forths, the viewers were kept engaged throughout. The rookie actors did a great job at embodying their webtoon characters so well.

Park Seoham as Jang Jaeyoung

In the webtoon, Jang Jaeyoung is a confident, stylish and a complete extrovert- which comes through in the drama. Park Seoham merged himself with his character to the point where the webtoon fans were shocked to see the similarities between the two. The cheeky humour, intense gazes and the funny antics cracked us up, especially in the initial episodes where he dressed in all red and messed with Chu Sang Woo’s schedule just to irk him, without realising how he was slowly falling for him. Another aspect is that he always stood his ground without pushing Sang Woo’s boundaries. Even when they were in a conflict and Sang Woo came back for a different purpose, Jaeyoung didn’t back down till he heard the apology he deserved.

Jaechan as Chu Sang Woo

Chu Sang Woo is definitely Type A and an introvert but he does not shy away from the fact that he has a lot to take and doesn’t change his values for anyone especially being at an age where one changes at the drop of a hat to be accepted in a social setting. But he does change or rather softens his edgy personality after falling for Jaeyoung. Not used to new feelings, his only response is to run away or close up but he soon realises that the feelings he has can never go away.

Breaking out of the ‘top and bottom’ stereotype

Another beautiful aspect of ‘Semantic Error’ is that they don’t conform to the ‘top and bottom’ trope of most BLs which is where one person is the ‘man’ of the relationship and the other is the ‘woman’ so they usually exude femininity. But this drama shows Jaeyoung as a strong but an emotional person while Sangwoo is the more practical and rational individual. They show how both the people can be strong-headed and actually make the relationship well, no one person has to bend to the other’s command.

The blooming love story

Besides the ‘enemies to lovers’ aspect, ‘Semantic Error’ also focused on how they both do their best to keep the other happy and try to understand each other. Their childish banters allow them to open up to each other and they rub off the good traits on to each other. The electric touches, sweet gestures and cute antics just makes us love them even more.

What do you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below.