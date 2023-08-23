Semantic Error star and DKZ member Jaechan gearing up to make solo debut

DKZ member Jaechan is all set to make a September solo debut as reported by his agency Dongyo Entertainment. They released an official statement on Wednesday all confirming his solo debut.

Jaechan is set to debut in September

Dongyo Entertainment released a statement announcing that Jaechan has been diligently preparing for his solo debut, scheduled for September. With the intention of showcasing his talents as a solo artist, the agency kindly requested fans to patiently wait and offer their support to the DKZ member with enthusiasm and anticipation.

Who is Jaechan? Know more about the K-pop idol and his group DKZ

Jaechan made his debut in DKZ in 2019. DKZ is a 5-member K-pop group under Dongyo Entertainment. The group has delivered memorable performances through releases including CRAZY NIGHT, Cupid, Uh-Heung, and more. Currently, the group consists of Jaechan, Jonghyeong, Giseok, Mingyu, and Sehyeon. They originally debuted under the name DONGKIZ, but on March 18, 2022, the group decided to change their name to DKZ.

Jaechan is a rapper who initially debuted as a rapper in DONGKIZ. On July 7, 2020, alongside fellow DONGKIZ member Munik, Jaechan formed the sub-group Dongkiz I:Kan, debuting with the single album Y.O.U. He is also involved in writing and producing several songs for the group.

Beyond being a K-pop idol, Jaechan is also emerging as a talented actor. In 2019, he secured his first main role in the Tooniverse web drama My YouTube Diary, alongside co-member Munik. His breakthrough role came on January 12, 2022, when South Korean streaming television series Watcha announced that Park Jae-chan would lead the live series adaptation of the BL web novel Semantic Error.

His performance earned him multiple awards, including the Blue Dragon Series Awards' Popular Star Award, Brand of the Year Awards' Acting Idol of the Year (Male), and Grand Bell Awards' New Wave Award (Actor).

In April 2022, Jaechan's achievements led to his inclusion in Forbes Korea's 2022 Korea Power Celebrity 40 - Rising Star list, recognizing the popularity and attention he garnered for his portrayal in Semantic Error.

Additionally, Jaechan is gearing up to star in the upcoming JTBC K-drama The Woman Who Plays. Woman Who Plays is adapted from a web novel of the same name, portraying the romance between Ji Hwan (Um Tae Goo), an older man who has overcome his dark past, and Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa), a young woman who enjoys spending time with children. In the drama, Jaechan takes on the role of Dong Hee, the adorable maknae who faithfully follows Ji Hwan, the hyung (big brother). Much attention is drawn to the chemistry between Jaechan and Um Tae Goo. The Woman Who Plays is expected to air sometime this year.

