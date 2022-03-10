‘Semantic Error’ star Park Seoham enlists in the military as a public service worker

Park Seoham will enlist for his mandatory military service on March 10. Park Seoham entered the training center on the same day, will receive basic military training, and soon begin alternative service as a social worker.

Park Seoham, who made his debut as KNK in 2016, started his acting career in earnest through the 2017 MBC drama '20th Century Boys and Girls'. After that, he has built up filmography by appearing in web dramas 'One Bite Season 2', 'Dating Class', 'One Fine Week 2', and Watcha’s 'Semantic Error'.

In particular, he received attention by appearing in a BL (Boy’s Love) drama 'Semantic Error', which was first released on February 16th. The drama is about Chu Sang Woo (Jaechan), a junior computer science majoring student who prizes reason, rules, and a rigid sense of what is right above all else.

As part of his university work, he is told to work on a group project for the liberal arts, whereby the group is required to make a final presentation in order to pass the module. But as the rest of the group – whom he knows nothing about – have decided to leave him to do all the work on his own, he decides to remove their names, and make the presentation in his name.

But little did he know that when he did this, he would deal a heavy blow to the academic prospects of a senior student named Jang Jae Young (Park Seoham). The latter, a design major, is Chu Sang Woo’s polar opposite.

He is stylish, fun-loving, and – above all – extraordinarily popular. He is the closest thing the college has to a superstar! But when his credit for the liberal arts project is taken away, his grand plans to study abroad are suddenly thrown up in the air. He seeks out Chu Sang Woo and is of a mind to torment him. But when the duo is forced to work together, a strange attraction starts to develop between them.

ALSO READ: ‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Cho Yi Hyun to star in a webtoon based vampire drama? Find Out

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.