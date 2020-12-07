Seo Bok: Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum starrer's release date DELAYED to next year; Here's Why

Seo Bok was slated to release in December. However, the Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum starrer has been delayed to 2021.

Fans hoping to catch Gong Yoo and Park bo Gum's upcoming movie Seo Bok will have to wait a little longer. The South Korean movie was slated to release in November before it was delayed to December. The last update revealed the makers had temporarily pushed the movie to December 23. Seo Bok has now been delayed for 2021. The decision to delay the release to next year came after the social distancing rules upgraded to 2.5 stage which would allow less than 50 people in the theatre.

In a statement to Star News. CJ Entertainment confirmed the delay. "We have decided to temporarily postpone Seobok’s release due to the spread of COVID-19. Amid growing social concerns over the infection, we have decided to postpone the release of the film after much consideration to prevent further spread and damage, and we ask for your understanding,” the statement read.

CJ Entertainment also confirmed that a new release date isn't in place yet. However, as and when the release date is in places, viewers will be informed.

For the unversed, Seo Bok revolves around former agent Ki Heon (Gong Yoo) who has been tasked to protect the first mutated human clone Seo Bok (Park Bo Gum). Directed by Architecture 101 helmer Lee Yong Joo, the movie had already begun promotions with Gong Yoo attending a press conference and appearing on You Quiz on the Block.

Do you think delaying the movie's release was a wise decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Star News

