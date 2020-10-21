Seo Bok: Gong Yoo & Park Bo Gum raise curiousity for the film with intriguing posters; Release month CONFIRMED

Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum star together in the sci-fi film Seo Bok. The first look of Seo Bok was shared with intriguing character posters while the release month was also confirmed.

Park Bo-gum, who is currently enlisted to the military, made sure to keep his fans entertained for several months as he not only completed shooting for his tvN drama, Record of Youth, but also shot for two movies: Seo Bok and Wonderland. Seo Bok, in particular, has raised intrigue for its sci-fi genre as well as the fact that it stars Gong Yoo of Goblin fame.

For the unversed, Seo Bok centers on Ki Heon (Yoo), who is a former intelligence agent and encounters Seo Bok (Bo-gum), who is mankind's first human clone. As everyone wants to get their hands on Seo Bok to extract the secret for immortality, Heon is tasked to shield the clone from enemies with evil intentions. Finally, the first look at the upcoming sci-film was unveiled with intriguing character posters. In the first one, we see Bo-gum's Heon surrounded by a dark setting, head heavy with contemplation as the text reads, "He lives in the present," according to Sports Chosun via Soompi. The text hints at how Heon and Bok's encounter will be the former's last mission of his life.

As for the second one, we see a silhouette of Bo-gum's Seo Bok in a mysterious setup while the phrases "live forever" as "someone who never dies," engulfs him. Bo-gum also sports a buzz cut in the poster. What's interesting about both character posters is that the description used sees how Heon and Seo Bok have opposite ideologies. Along with Yoo and Bo-gum, Seo Bok also stars Jo Woo-jin as Chief Ahn, who is Korea Intelligence Bureau head and tries to hide Seo Bok's existence from the public.

Check out Seo Bok's intriguing first look with Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum's character posters below:

Seo Bok premieres in South Korea in December 2020.

ALSO READ: Seo Bok: Park Bo Gum REVEALS the acting advice he received from Goblin star Gong Yoo

Seo Bok is surely going to be a film to watch out for!

Are you excited to see Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum in Seo Bok? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×