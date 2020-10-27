Seo Bok: Gong Yoo says Park Bo Gum should play villain for THIS reason; Duo asked to refer THIS Hollywood film

The press conference for the movie Seo Bok took place recently and Gong Yoo spilt several beans. The actor gushed about Park Bo Gum while the director spoke about the movie's plot.

Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum are all set to bring Korea's first-ever clone movie in the form of Seo Bok. Fans of the two actors were treated to the poster and trailer recently. Now, Gong Yoo joined Jo Woo Jin, Jang Young Nam and director Lee Yong Joo for a press conference to talk about the movie. While Park Bo Gum couldn't join the team owing to his ongoing military training, the actor sent a video showering them with love.

For the unversed, Seo Bok revolves around Ki Heon (Gong Yoo) who is tasked to protect Seo Bok (Park Bo Gum), a mutated human clone. Speaking at the conference, Gong Yoo revealed he and Park Bo Gum were asked to refer to Hollywood movie Rain Man for the relationship between the two male characters on screen. As reported by The Korea Herald, the filmmaker asked Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum to refer to Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman's relationship from Rain Man.

"The director told us to use Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise’s relationship in ‘Rain Man’ as our reference. In the movie, Seo-bok is constantly curious, seeing the real world for the first time, and Ki-hun becomes a little irritated by this,” he said. "These are actually important emotional scenes (between the two characters) in our movie as well as the parts where the audiences can probably relax a bit. I also enjoyed filming these scenes (with Park)," the actor added.

Gong Yoo also revealed that during the shoot, he feels Park Bo Gum should experiment more with the villain roles. As reported by Korean publication stoo.com, the actor joked that the Record of Youth star has an attractive set of eyes which he should channel in an anti-protagonist role.

Meanwhile, the director revealed that he did not want Seo Bok to be played by a woman for it would have turned the movie into a romance drama. "When I was first planning the plot, I did consider setting Seo-bok as a female character (like many other films that feature the first human clones). But then, I decided to make it a male character since it could become a cliche movie if Seo-bok is a woman and there’s a romantic relationship between the two main protagonists," the filmmaker said.

The director also revealed that when he began working on the movie, his focus was on the human fear rather than the human clone. "I did not begin writing the script with the theme of eternal life or a human clone in my mind. The script began with my intention to write a story about human fear," he said.

Seo Bok releases this December. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more

