Seo Bok New Poster: Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum's first meet promises to be a special 'end of the world' journey

Next month, Seo Bok will be releasing in Korea and to amp up the intrigue for the highly-awaited sci-fi film, we've got a brand new thrilling poster featuring Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum.

Amongst the highly-awaited Korean movies that fans are anticipating for before 2020 ends, it's Seo Bok that has left everyone majorly intrigued. The sci-fi film stars the deadly combo of Goblin star Gong Yoo and Record of Youth star Park Bo-gum. Directed and written by Lee Yong-joo of Architecture 101 fame, Seo Bok's supporting cast comprises of Mr. Sunshine's Jo Woo-jin, It's Okay to Not Be Okay's Jang Young-nam and Oh My Baby's Park Byung-Eun.

As for the storyline, we see Bo-gum as Seo Bok, mankind's first human clone and Yoo as Min Ki-heon, a former intelligence agent tasked with ensuring Seo Bok's safe transportation. We've now got a brand new poster of Seo Bok, via Star News and Soompi, featuring Yoo and Bo-gum with their characters having a tension driven first meeting. Their elusive expressions promise an intriguing journey as the two get closer once they get to know more about each other in spite of living two extremely contrasting lives. "The end of the world, a special journey begins," the tagline for Seo Bok's poster reads which teases what we can expect from the duo's roller-coaster journey filled with unexpected enemies at every corner.

Check out the thrilling poster of Seo Bok featuring Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum below:

Meanwhile, Seo Bok is slated to release in Korea in December 2020.

