Seo Bok: Park Bo Gum questions why Gong Yoo is trying to protect him in the sci fi film's gripping trailer

Finally, we've got the trailer for the highly-awaited sci-fi film Seo Bok starring Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum. Check out the enthralling trailer with a killer background score below.

Amongst the highly awaited movies to release this year is Seo Bok, a sci-fi film starring Gong Yoo of Goblin fame and Park Bo-gum of Record of Youth fame. In case you were wondering about the intriguing storyline, Bo-gum portrays Seo Bok, who is mankind's first human clone while Yoo plays Ki Heon, a former intelligence agent tasked with the mission to keep Seo Bok safe from enemies trying to extract secret for eternal life.

After unveiling some mysterious characters posters as the first look, earlier this week, we've finally got our hands on the first trailer of Seo Bok and it will indeed pique your curiosity to a 100. In the gripping trailer which is complemented by a kickass background score, via Soompi, Heon is given a top-secret project where he's introduced to Seo Bok. Seo Bok is a test subject who is made from stem cell cloning and genetic modification. While Bo-gum's innocent face may make Seo Bok look harmless, his dark eyes tell a different story altogether with one scientist confiding that he is actually immortal. As Heon immerses himself completely to the task at hand, he swiftly realises that Seo Bok may be more than just a clone.

When someone orders Seo Bok to be terminated, Heon does everything in his power to the save the clone. At the end of the teaser, an intrigued Seo Bok questions Heon, "Why are you trying to protect me?"

Watch the enthralling trailer of Seo Bok starring Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum below:

We can't wait to watch Seo Bok!

Also starring Jo Woo-jin as Korea Intelligence Bureau head Chief Ahn, Seo Bok is slated for a December 2020 release.

