Seo Bok star Gong Yoo heads to You Quiz on the Block to promote his upcoming movie featuring Park Bo Gum

Gong Yoo has been confirmed to appear on Korean chat show You Quiz on the Block. The actor will promote his upcoming movie Seo Bok, also featuring Park Bo Gum.
We will be getting to see a lot more of Gong Yoo this month! The South Korean heartthrob, who also BLACKPINK member Lisa's attention, has been in the news lately for his upcoming movie Seo Bok. The Goblin actor will be seen starring opposite Park Bo Gum in the movie. Just a few days ago, we watched him join the director of the movie for a press conference. Now, the actor is set to make his way to the popular Korean chat show You Quiz on the Block. 

Gong Yoo will be hanging out with MCs Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho on the show. According to OSEN, the actor is set to make his way to the show this week. While Seo Bok will be the prime focus, Gong Yoo is expected to spill the beans about his latest whereabouts on the episode. 

Soompi reported that a source from the show has confirmed Gong Yoo's appearance. "It’s true Gong Yoo will be appearing on the show. The filming date has yet to be decided, and the broadcast date is also undecided. Only Gong Yoo will be appearing on the show without any other actors," the source said. Before Gong Yoo, the chat show has hosted a number of celebrities. This includes Jung Woo Sung, Shin Min Ah and J.Y. Park. 

As for Seo Bok, the South Korean drama revolves around Ki Heon (Gong Yoo), a former intelligence agent who crosses paths with first human clone Seo Bok (Park Bo Gum.) Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

