Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo look picture perfect in the latest poster for new drama ‘Cafe Minamdang’

On June 21, 'Cafe Minamdang' side is raising the interest of prospective viewers by releasing a poster with the contrasting atmospheres of Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo. The released poster shows Seo In Guk (Nam Han Jun) and Oh Yeon Seo (Han Jae Hee) set against a background of colorful paper and bells reminiscent of a shaman.

Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo have different facial expressions, and they say, “Shaman? You are funny, you must be hiding something!” The poster shows what kind of inner story is contained and what kind of connection it has with the story. In particular, Seo In Guk is looking at the bell with a meaningful smile behind Oh Yeon Seo, and Oh Yeon Seo is immersed in thought with an expressionless face. Attention is paid to what kind of story the two people who boast of their chemistry between the two will make, and their quarrelsome activities as investigative partners.

Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo show a stark difference in the process of solving the investigation, but based on their sharp investigative power, they say that they will solve the problem calmly but aggressively, so the first broadcast is more awaited as to how they will realize justice.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Cafe Minamdang' is a work based on the webtoon 'Minamdang - Case Note' by author Jeong Jae-han, who won the grand prize through the KakaoPage Contest. Seo In Guk takes on the role of Nam Han Jun, a shaman who is heavily armed with flamboyant jokes, stylish fashion, and irregularities and foul play, and Oh Yeon Seo as Han Jae Hee, a gangster detective who is heavily armed with principles and rules and has sharp analytical skills.

