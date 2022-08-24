Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo starrer ‘Café Minamdang’ returns to personal best ratings with final episode

‘Café Minamdang’ aired its last episode on August 23. Starring Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Si Yang and Kang Mina, the show concluded on a high, as it returned to its personal best ratings with its final episode. Marking an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent with its August 23 broadcast, ‘Café Minamdang’ not only recorded a 0.7 percent increase in ratings from its previous episode, but also reached its personal best record once again.

‘Café Minamdang’ had previously reached 5.7 percent ratings with its premiere episode, and had returned to this score with its fourth episode. The KBS drama, based on a web novel, followed a former profiler-turned-shaman and his colleagues. The happenings at a suspicious café, Minamdang, also took focus.

Seo In Guk took on the role of Nam Han Joon, the handsome profiler-turned-shaman, joined by Oh Yeon Seo as Han Jae Hui, a lighthearted but sincere homicide detective. Kwak Si Yang essayed Gong Soo Cheol, a barista by day and a detective by night, while Kang Mina starred as Nam Hye Joon, a former NIS ace and Nam Han Joon’s younger sister.

Meanwhile, another presently airing show, ‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’, is also achieving steady ratings. The drama recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.749 percent with its latest episode. This marks a slight increase from the ratings garnered with its previous episode (4.652 percent).

‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ stars Kim Min Jae in the titular role, joined by Kim Hyang Gi and Kim Sang Kyung. Based on a novel of the same name, the show follows a genius physician for the royal family.

