Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young grow closer in Doom At Your Service

tvN’s Doom at Your Service has shared a glimpse of a sweet moment in the upcoming episode! The Monday and Tuesday fantasy-romance drama between an ordinary woman, Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young) and a celestial being, Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk). Tak Dong Kyung has only three months to live as she is suffering from a terminal illness. Heartbroken, she calls upon doom and Myeol Mang appears before her, granting her a last dying wish. Tak Dong Kyung challenges him and promises to love him for real.

In the highlight of last week's episode, Tak Dong Kyung and Myeol Mang share a passionate kiss in the pouring rain setting the screen on fire! Now in the preview for the forthcoming episode, Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young enjoy a lovely date and share sweet moments. They walk hand-in-hand like a regular couple and enjoy the generous shower of cherry blossoms that surround them. They look at each other with warmth and affection, and he especially cannot take his eyes off of her. His genuine smile hints that he is sincerely head over heels for her.

Doom at Your Service scored average nationwide ratings of 3.3 percent with a peak of 3.9 percent, which is similar to last week’s ratings. Among viewers of ages 20 to 49, the drama achieved average nationwide ratings of 2.2 percent with a peak of 2.6 percent, and in the metropolitan areas, it earned average ratings of 3.7 percent with a peak of 4.9 percent. Tune in to the next episode of Doom at Your Service that airs on June 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

Credits :Studio Dragon

