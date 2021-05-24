Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young share a love filled moment at the beach on Doom At Your Service

Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk are seconds away from a kiss in Doom at Your Service! Read on to find out.

We love romance dramas with friction and a bit of ego tussle involved, don't we? Well, that is exactly what is happening in Doom At Your Service. Doom At Your Service is a fantasy romance drama between Myeol Mang, a celestial being, whose name literally means doom, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung, who has only three months to live. After a brief crazy encounter, Tak Dong Kyung offers to have a live-in relationship with Myeol Mang.

In the last episode, we see Tak Dong Kyung make a desperate effort to love Myeol Mang, who vainly tells her that she won't be able to love him. However, when danger befalls upon Myeol Mang, Tak Dong Kyung jumps in to save Myeol Mang. In tonight's episode, we will see Myeol Mang and Tak Dong Kyung share a sentimental and love-filled moment at the beach in today's episode. Tak Dong Kyung looks lovely in a pink coat as she stares breezily at the ocean. Myeol Mang is unable to take his eyes off her and gently cups her face and leans in for a kiss. Whether the two will kiss or not, is something the viewers need to find out in tonight's episode.

In a recent tweet by HYBE, the talented Gen 4 group, Tomorrow x Together will be releasing their song, Love Sight, as part of the original soundtrack of Doom At Your Service part 2 today. All the members of Tomorrow x Together will be partaking in the song, so tune into tonight's episode of Doom At Your Service at 9 pm KST on tvN.

