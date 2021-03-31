Seo In Guk to grace Song Kang starrer Navillera with a special appearance!

Singer-turned-actor Seo In Guk is confirmed to appear on the latest Song Kang show taking over fans’ hearts with a cameo!

On March 31, Sports TV reported that tvN announced Seo In Guk’s appearance in the Song Kang and Park in Hwan starrer drama, Navillera. The cameo was made possible because the actor and Navillera’s director, Han Dong Hwa share a special connection - they’ve worked together in the drama ‘Squad 38’ in 2016 and have been maintaining a level of trust ever since.

Seo In Guk got his acting breakthrough from the show Reply 1997 and is even recognized for his role in the drama The Smile Has Left Your Eyes. He’s recently been garnering a lot of attention because of his upcoming project, Doom At Your Service, which is slated to release in May 2021, after Navillera is over.

Navillera is a feel-good, heartwarming and an inspirational show that talks about the sweet little moments of life and how to seize them. It’s about dreams, about relationships, about hope, about passion, and so much more. The veteran actor Park In Hwan as Deok Chul and the talented Song Kang as Chae Rok play two ends of the same rope - rope being their passion and dream to ballet.

Seo In Guk’s Doom At Your Service is a fantasy romance drama about the character Myul Mang ( meaning “Doom”) who has a touch similar to Midas’ except he causes things to vanish, rather than turning them into gold. Opposite is Tak Dong Kyung, played by Park Bo Young who puts her love and life on the line when her fate takes an extraordinary turn.

Have you been watching Navillera? How do you like it so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

